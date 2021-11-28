$69.37 Million in Sales Expected for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to report $69.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.60 million and the lowest is $69.10 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full year sales of $251.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.30 million to $251.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $309.07 million, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $317.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beauty Health.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60).

A number of research analysts have commented on SKIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $106,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at about $106,826,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 117.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,277 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SKIN traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.44. 2,037,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,454. Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $30.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

