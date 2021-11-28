MCDEX Hits Market Capitalization of $59.50 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. MCDEX has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MCDEX has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MCDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MCDEX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00043201 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.00232764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00088773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MCDEX Coin Profile

MCB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MCBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MCDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.