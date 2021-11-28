Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.20 Million

Analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to report sales of $77.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.70 million to $77.70 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $67.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $254.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.77 million to $254.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $351.04 million, with estimates ranging from $332.80 million to $369.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.80. 326,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,388. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 2.40. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 11,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $1,048,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John V. Balen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,915.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,684. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cardlytics by 123.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,554,000 after purchasing an additional 384,974 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cardlytics by 414.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 27.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.