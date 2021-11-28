Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Hits One Day Volume of $12.37 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $98.98 million and approximately $12.37 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

