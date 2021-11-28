Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.71 Million

Brokerages expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to report $63.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.30 million and the highest is $73.83 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17,118.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $145.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $155.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $365.34 million, with estimates ranging from $342.80 million to $380.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

LIND traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.04. 358,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,881. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $755.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $359,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,598 shares of company stock worth $3,456,214 over the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the period. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

