LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Reaches $0.0199 on Top Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 28th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $1,296.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.69 or 0.00360236 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012219 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001322 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.54 or 0.01187832 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,934,887 coins and its circulating supply is 50,722,110 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.