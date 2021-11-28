Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading 21.9% Higher Over Last Week

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.78 or 0.00018783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

