Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Three analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.44 billion. Shopify posted sales of $977.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Shopify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded down $52.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,576.70. 755,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,438. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,477.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,443.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

