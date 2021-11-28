Analysts Expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $485.66 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) will post sales of $485.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $492.05 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Toast.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Toast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.

Toast stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.10. 1,854,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,385. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94. Toast has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

In other Toast news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $7,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $12,488,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $549,000. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

