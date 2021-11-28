SparkPoint Fuel Market Capitalization Achieves $1.12 Million (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.12 million and $329,675.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00062300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00072983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00098621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,279.55 or 0.07458635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,302.75 or 0.99870296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SFUELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.