The Force Protocol (FOR) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 28th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00014147 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00224473 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001089 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000151 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars.

