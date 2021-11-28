Wrapped NXM Market Cap Hits $121.09 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $72.21 or 0.00125846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $121.09 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043315 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.49 or 0.00232649 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WNXMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.