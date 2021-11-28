Aeon (AEON) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $7.38 million and $1,273.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeon has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.93 or 0.00414685 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AEONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.