Reviewing First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First United and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 22.51% 16.43% 1.23% Simmons First National 31.64% 9.38% 1.22%

This table compares First United and Simmons First National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $76.78 million 1.70 $13.84 million $2.53 7.78 Simmons First National $1.01 billion 3.32 $254.90 million $2.54 11.48

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than First United. First United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simmons First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First United has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First United and Simmons First National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 1 0 3.00 Simmons First National 0 2 0 0 2.00

First United presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.89%. Simmons First National has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.01%. Given First United’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than Simmons First National.

Dividends

First United pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First United pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First United has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. First United is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.7% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of First United shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First United beats Simmons First National on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm also offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits, and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

