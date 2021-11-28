Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,300,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

