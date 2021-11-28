$198.02 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will post sales of $198.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.63 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $157.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $734.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $731.40 million to $738.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $964.76 million, with estimates ranging from $927.20 million to $995.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHAK. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,323,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $94,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SHAK traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.89. The stock had a trading volume of 626,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,114. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -151.78 and a beta of 1.57. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.24.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

