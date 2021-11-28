The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.63 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will post sales of $6.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $25.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.76 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $26.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on KHC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.83. 7,366,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,999,811. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,829,000 after purchasing an additional 764,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,013,000 after buying an additional 101,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

