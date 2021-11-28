$34.57 Billion in Sales Expected for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report $34.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.61 billion to $35.56 billion. Home Depot posted sales of $32.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year sales of $149.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.48 billion to $151.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $151.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.68 billion to $159.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Depot.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $9.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $402.70. 3,007,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $416.56. The firm has a market cap of $424.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.