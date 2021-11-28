Utrust Price Tops $0.37 (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last week, Utrust has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC on major exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $165.67 million and $7.87 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00043482 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00233067 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00088689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Utrust

UTK is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

