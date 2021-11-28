Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to report sales of $266.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.16 million to $274.60 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $240.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $995.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $985.98 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAE. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.92. 513,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,533. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.36.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

