Zacks: Analysts Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to announce sales of $15.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.85 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $14.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $59.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.94 billion to $59.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $61.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.38 billion to $64.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.35.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,328,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,755,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $1,447,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 674,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,494,000 after buying an additional 334,783 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HCA traded down $8.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,268. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $148.92 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.23 and a 200-day moving average of $235.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

