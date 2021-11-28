Liquity (LQTY) Hits Market Cap of $112.88 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.68 or 0.00015168 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $112.88 million and approximately $813,077.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00062429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00073186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00098509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.14 or 0.07445430 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,107.84 or 0.99736999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,997,194 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

