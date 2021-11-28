Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will announce sales of $135.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.65 million and the highest is $139.00 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $125.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $530.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.04 million to $538.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $566.33 million, with estimates ranging from $529.81 million to $592.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,815,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,877,000 after acquiring an additional 263,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,906,000 after purchasing an additional 606,813 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,443,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,459,000 after purchasing an additional 294,617 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.02. 721,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.54 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

