Equalizer (EQZ) Market Cap Tops $12.29 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $12.29 million and $410,208.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00061938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00098218 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,259.51 or 0.07467928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,544.92 or 0.99136702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

