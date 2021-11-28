Jarvis+ (JAR) Market Cap Hits $1.26 Million

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $300,877.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00043046 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00232849 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00087772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

