$328.40 Million in Sales Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to announce $328.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $333.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $323.40 million. Horace Mann Educators posted sales of $352.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $38.03. 120,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,294. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,858 shares of company stock worth $195,346. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,611,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth $19,048,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 14.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 423,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 66.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

