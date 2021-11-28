Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Up 27.8% Over Last Week

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $47.45 million and $9.97 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 453,132,436 coins and its circulating supply is 100,791,208 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

