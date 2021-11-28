Brokerages Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to post $106.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.98 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $48.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $361.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $357.40 million to $365.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $562.90 million, with estimates ranging from $523.70 million to $637.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 303.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 40,930 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 48.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 122,917 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 70.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,649 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. 1,584,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,642. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $950.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.28.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

