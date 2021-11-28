Zacks: Brokerages Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $707.03 Million

Analysts expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report sales of $707.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $709.00 million and the lowest is $705.00 million. IDEX posted sales of $614.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in IDEX by 113.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in IDEX by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 340,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in IDEX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IEX traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.94. The stock had a trading volume of 283,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,381. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $238.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.