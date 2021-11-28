Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will post sales of $324.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $325.00 million. Interface reported sales of $276.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.20 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 71.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Interface by 280.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 35.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Interface by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Interface by 10,312.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 155,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,518. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $902.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. Interface has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 4.44%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

