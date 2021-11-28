CaixaPay 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00062546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00073218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00099059 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,225.65 or 0.07499110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,533.40 or 1.00327863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

