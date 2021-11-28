Analysts Anticipate RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.41 Million

Analysts expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to report sales of $23.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the lowest is $22.81 million. RedHill Biopharma posted sales of $20.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year sales of $90.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $92.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.16 million to $130.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDHL shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 525,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,109. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $140.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

