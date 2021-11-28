Bintex Futures Trading 11.1% Lower This Week (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $80,742.02 and $118,570.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00062546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00073218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00099059 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,225.65 or 0.07499110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,533.40 or 1.00327863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.