$120.25 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce $120.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.00 million and the highest is $120.60 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $101.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $463.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.40 million to $463.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $507.41 million, with estimates ranging from $503.30 million to $511.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

Sapiens International stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.27. 76,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,188. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sapiens International by 481.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sapiens International by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

