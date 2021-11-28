Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $74.50 Average PT from Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SR shares. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.49. 254,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,510. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Spire by 300.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,020,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 21.3% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,793,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 17.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 459,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,087,000 after purchasing an additional 68,429 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.