Analysts Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Target Price at $49.71

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,615,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,215 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after acquiring an additional 565,285 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 389,514 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,756.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after buying an additional 262,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.45. 355,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,843. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

