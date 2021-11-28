Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.71 Million

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $909,892.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00062546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00073218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00099059 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,225.65 or 0.07499110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,533.40 or 1.00327863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

