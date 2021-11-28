Ubiq (UBQ) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $8.69 million and approximately $2,797.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ubiq has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

