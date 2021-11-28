DDKoin (DDK) Trading 10.8% Lower This Week

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DDKoin has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $478,644.22 and approximately $13,428.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00088196 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008181 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006942 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006337 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003541 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003374 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

