Validity Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $30.91 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $6.95 or 0.00012297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.03 or 0.00766431 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,452,385 coins and its circulating supply is 4,449,096 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars.

