Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $718.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will announce $718.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $703.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $734.00 million. Green Plains reported sales of $478.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Green Plains.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.18. 776,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,648. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55. Green Plains has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 420.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,575 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,813 shares during the period.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.