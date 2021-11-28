Hedget (HGET) Trading Down 20.8% This Week

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Hedget coin can now be bought for approximately $3.34 or 0.00005905 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hedget has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. Hedget has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and $571,050.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedget alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00043241 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.00237080 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00087141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Hedget

HGET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HGETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.