United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.74. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $5.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $21.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.50 to $22.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $25.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.37 to $26.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $11.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.23. The company had a trading volume of 542,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,951. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $414.99.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.