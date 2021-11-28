AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.61.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 25,394 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 231,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 59,768 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 439,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 126,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,329,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,286. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.14%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

