Sessia Trading 9.7% Higher This Week (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $499,768.04 and $15,106.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sessia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sessia has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00043417 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.86 or 0.00232591 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00086507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

