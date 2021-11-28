$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. WisdomTree Investments posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

WETF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

NASDAQ WETF traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 651,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,882. The firm has a market cap of $904.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

