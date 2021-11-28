$0.03 EPS Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.03). Oceaneering International reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE OII traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. 766,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,518. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after buying an additional 2,688,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 884,814 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,334,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after acquiring an additional 759,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $7,700,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 52.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,213,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 419,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

