BitDAO Price Tops $2.31 on Top Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and $46.54 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.31 or 0.00004138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00062289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00074137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00099905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.48 or 0.07431227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,264.68 or 0.99163597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

