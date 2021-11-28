Everest Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $274,039.00 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Everest has a market capitalization of $39.74 million and approximately $274,039.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00062289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00074137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00099905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.48 or 0.07431227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,264.68 or 0.99163597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

