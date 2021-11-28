$1.30 EPS Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will report $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.27. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSBC traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $56.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

